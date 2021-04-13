Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

400 institutions hold shares in Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), with 6.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.29% while institutional investors hold 93.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.63M, and float is at 40.61M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 84.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.88 million shares valued at $308.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.60% of the WERN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.95 million shares valued at $233.44 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.9 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $152.97 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $132.74 million.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is 23.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.15 and a high of $48.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WERN stock was last observed hovering at around $48.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.48% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -34.19% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.31, the stock is 2.92% and 8.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 12.44% off its SMA200. WERN registered 24.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.34.

The stock witnessed a 3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.37%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has around 12292 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $2.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.82 and Fwd P/E is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.44% and -0.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Werner Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $610.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHELBLE JIM S, the company’s Exec VP & Chief Admin Officer. SEC filings show that SCHELBLE JIM S sold 6,110 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $47.28 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56784.0 shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that NORDLUND H MARTY (Sr. Exec VP and COO) sold a total of 19,113 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46603.0 shares of the WERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, LEATHERS DEREK J (President, CEO & Vice Chairman) disposed off 33,896 shares at an average price of $47.00 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 264,363 shares of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN).

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 44.36% up over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is 318.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.44% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.