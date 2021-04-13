West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

186 institutions hold shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), with 11.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.34% while institutional investors hold 37.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.12M, and float is at 55.67M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 31.20% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Scopus Asset Management, LLC with over 0.72 million shares valued at $46.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.60% of the WFG Shares outstanding.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is 27.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.94 and a high of $82.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WFG stock was last observed hovering at around $80.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $97.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.04% off the consensus price target high of $115.56 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.00, the stock is 17.96% and 19.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 46.01% off its SMA200. WFG registered 356.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.75.

The stock witnessed a 24.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.10%, and is 7.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) has around 8115 employees, a market worth around $9.85B and $4.64B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 311.22% and -0.67% from its 52-week high.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021..

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 146.11% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.84% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.