Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) on Track to Reach $37.00 in a Year

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is 11.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.05 and a high of $37.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.72% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.74% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.31, the stock is 4.74% and 7.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 22.50% off its SMA200. WY registered 77.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.12.

The stock witnessed a 4.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.77%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9372 employees, a market worth around $27.56B and $7.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.03 and Fwd P/E is 30.16. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.46% and -0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $2.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.60% in year-over-year returns.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

1,202 institutions hold shares in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), with 1.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 84.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 747.30M, and float is at 744.88M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 84.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 115.33 million shares valued at $3.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the WY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 66.78 million shares valued at $2.24 billion to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 52.73 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $1.77 billion, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 31.15 million with a market value of $1.04 billion.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagen Russell S, the company’s Senior Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Hagen Russell S sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $32.10 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Monaco Albert (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $29.11 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17869.0 shares of the WY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, PIASECKI NICOLE WEYERHAEUSER (Director) disposed off 445 shares at an average price of $28.62 for $12735.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading 51.12% up over the past 12 months. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is 62.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.57% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.