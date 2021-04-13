What should you know before buying stock in Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is 53.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $44.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWH stock was last observed hovering at around $38.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.13% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -33.23% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.97, the stock is 4.38% and 7.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 25.62% off its SMA200. CWH registered 475.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.46.

The stock witnessed a -4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.35%, and is 8.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) has around 10907 employees, a market worth around $3.53B and $5.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.91 and Fwd P/E is 9.80. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 546.86% and -9.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camping World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $1.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 290.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.50% in year-over-year returns.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.11% while institutional investors hold 86.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.46M, and float is at 38.53M with Short Float at 19.34%. Institutions hold 83.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.11 million shares valued at $133.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.35% of the CWH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.11 million shares valued at $107.06 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. which holds 2.99 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $77.77 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $74.76 million.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ward Tamara, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Ward Tamara sold 11,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $36.81 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Camping World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 97,413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $41.67 per share for $4.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.21 million shares of the CWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. (Director) disposed off 233,935 shares at an average price of $41.85 for $9.79 million. The insider now directly holds 2,234,760 shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Who are the competitors?

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is 475.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.23% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.52.