Which institution holds the most shares in ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

125 institutions hold shares in ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), with 2.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.92% while institutional investors hold 42.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.70M, and float is at 70.91M with Short Float at 12.04%. Institutions hold 41.78% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 16.58 million shares valued at $32.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.48% of the ADMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.42 million shares valued at $10.58 million to account for 4.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.97 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $7.74 million, while Marshall Wace LLP holds 2.02% of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $4.86 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) is -8.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADMA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is -7.82% and -21.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -25.08% off its SMA200. ADMA registered -34.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0797 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1773.

The stock witnessed a -17.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.82%, and is -2.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has around 406 employees, a market worth around $232.72M and $42.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -57.62% from its 52-week high.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $14.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 66.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.60% in year-over-year returns.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEMSKI MARTHA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEMSKI MARTHA J bought 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $2.29 per share for a total of $5038.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4200.0 shares.

ADMA Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Grossman Jerrold B (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $2.22 per share for $11100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ADMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Mond James (EVP, CSO and CMO) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $2.20 for $8800.0. The insider now directly holds 73,174 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 33.36% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.4% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.