Which Institutions Own Shares In Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)?

356 institutions hold shares in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), with 7.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.96% while institutional investors hold 97.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.45M, and float is at 56.17M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 87.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Partners LLC with over 7.42 million shares valued at $620.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.47% of the WMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.45 million shares valued at $371.9 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.24 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $354.68 million, while Stockbridge Partners LLC holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 3.41 million with a market value of $285.11 million.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is 34.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.12 and a high of $113.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMS stock was last observed hovering at around $111.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $117.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.21% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.68% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.76, the stock is 8.49% and 10.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 51.77% off its SMA200. WMS registered 213.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.42.

The stock witnessed a 5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.90%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has around 4950 employees, a market worth around $7.93B and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.46 and Fwd P/E is 31.41. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.06% and -0.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $402.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -363.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berkshire Partners Holdings LL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Berkshire Partners Holdings LL sold 1,455,341 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $103.61 per share for a total of $150.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.14 million shares.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Berkshire Partners Holdings LL (10% Owner) sold a total of 40,655 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $103.61 per share for $4.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97268.0 shares of the WMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, JONES ROSS M (Director) disposed off 1,495,996 shares at an average price of $103.61 for $155.0 million. The insider now directly holds 97,268 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) that is trading 76.88% up over the past 12 months. Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) is 43.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.39% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.