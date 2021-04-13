Which Institutions Own Shares In Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)?

616 institutions hold shares in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW), with 605.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 99.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.55M, and float is at 73.99M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 98.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.68 million shares valued at $746.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.36% of the ARW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.07 million shares valued at $687.65 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.17 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $308.12 million, while AQR Capital Management, LLC holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $296.29 million.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is 19.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.47 and a high of $115.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARW stock was last observed hovering at around $115.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.96% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -16.35% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.35, the stock is 6.00% and 10.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 31.10% off its SMA200. ARW registered 96.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.34.

The stock witnessed a 10.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.50%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $8.58B and $28.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.54 and Fwd P/E is 10.41. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.53% and 0.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrow Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.29 with sales reaching $7.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 406.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.00% in year-over-year returns.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LONG MICHAEL J, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that LONG MICHAEL J sold 3,089 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $98.03 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Arrow Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that West David Alan (President, Global Components) sold a total of 11,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $102.58 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12347.0 shares of the ARW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Stansbury Christopher (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $99.96 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 28,150 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading 53.54% up over the past 12 months. BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) is 216.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.77% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.