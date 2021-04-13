Which Institutions Own Shares In Fortis Inc. (FTS)?

490 institutions hold shares in Fortis Inc. (FTS), with 658.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 54.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 469.00M, and float is at 466.17M with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 54.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 35.66 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.64% of the FTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 20.05 million shares valued at $818.58 million to account for 4.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 1832 Asset Management L.P. which holds 15.21 million shares representing 3.26% and valued at over $620.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 13.96 million with a market value of $569.97 million.

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is 6.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.53 and a high of $44.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTS stock was last observed hovering at around $43.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $46.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.09% off the consensus price target high of $50.13 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -6.27% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.57, the stock is 1.00% and 5.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 7.15% off its SMA200. FTS registered 9.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.13.

The stock witnessed a 4.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.09%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.71% over the week and 1.04% over the month.

Fortis Inc. (FTS) has around 8961 employees, a market worth around $20.43B and $7.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.14 and Fwd P/E is 16.69. Distance from 52-week low is 22.63% and -1.13% from its 52-week high.

Fortis Inc. (FTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortis Inc. (FTS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) that is trading -2.03% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is -6.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.15% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.57.