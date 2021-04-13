Which Institutions Own Shares In Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)?

85 institutions hold shares in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS), with 25.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.79% while institutional investors hold 53.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.90M, and float is at 30.87M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 29.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gagnon Securities, LLC with over 1.75 million shares valued at $19.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.13% of the NVGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.35 million shares valued at $14.73 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture which holds 1.23 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $13.41 million, while Steinberg Asset Management, LLC holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $12.86 million.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) is -9.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.75 and a high of $11.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVGS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.86, the stock is 4.39% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 8.35% at the moment leaves the stock 10.81% off its SMA200. NVGS registered 78.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.25.

The stock witnessed a -7.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.47%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $545.65M and $332.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.83. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.58% and -15.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $66.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) that is trading 102.43% up over the past 12 months. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is 72.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.62% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 34270.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.