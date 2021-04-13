Which Institutions Own Shares In Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)?

194 institutions hold shares in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), with 8.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.13% while institutional investors hold 102.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.68M, and float is at 34.35M with Short Float at 15.96%. Institutions hold 79.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dalal Street, Llc with over 4.73 million shares valued at $69.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.17% of the SRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.37 million shares valued at $64.2 million to account for 11.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. which holds 4.25 million shares representing 10.92% and valued at over $62.38 million, while Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds 10.71% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $61.17 million.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is 21.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.03 and a high of $24.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -11.56% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.85, the stock is -9.86% and -9.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 17.85% off its SMA200. SRG registered 52.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.62.

The stock witnessed a -22.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.51%, and is -7.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $712.04M and $116.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -94.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.02% and -25.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seritage Growth Properties quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.60% this year.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s Trustee. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 67,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $21.17 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.72 million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (Trustee) sold a total of 50,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $22.12 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.79 million shares of the SRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, LAMPERT EDWARD S (Trustee) disposed off 24,256 shares at an average price of $22.35 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 1,838,653 shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 15.86% up over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 101.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.33% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.41.