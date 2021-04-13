Which Institutions Own Shares In Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)?

458 institutions hold shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 91.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.10M, and float is at 83.93M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 89.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.43 million shares valued at $378.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.78% of the TNL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.92 million shares valued at $355.07 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 6.09 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $273.25 million, while Iridian Asset Management LLC holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 4.57 million with a market value of $205.19 million.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is 43.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.38 and a high of $65.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNL stock was last observed hovering at around $64.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.28% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.22% lower than the price target low of $59.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.39, the stock is 2.38% and 11.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 56.02% off its SMA200. TNL registered 178.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.89.

The stock witnessed a 3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.39%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $2.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.95. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.95% and -1.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Travel + Leisure Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $579.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERRERA GEORGE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERRERA GEORGE sold 2,159 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $62.62 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 609.0 shares.

Travel + Leisure Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that HOLMES STEPHEN P (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $59.35 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the TNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, HOLMES STEPHEN P (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $60.58 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 566,257 shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL).