Which Institutions Own Shares In Trinseo S.A. (TSE)?

288 institutions hold shares in Trinseo S.A. (TSE), with 949.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.47% while institutional investors hold 99.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.00M, and float is at 37.40M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 96.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 7.77 million shares valued at $397.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.20% of the TSE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.49 million shares valued at $332.53 million to account for 16.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 2.45 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $125.66 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $78.11 million.

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is 27.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.76 and a high of $76.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSE stock was last observed hovering at around $64.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.26% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -59.22% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.28, the stock is -2.07% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 58.23% off its SMA200. TSE registered 194.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.27.

The stock witnessed a -10.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.49%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $3.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 426.67 and Fwd P/E is 11.60. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.21% and -14.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinseo S.A. (TSE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinseo S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.14 with sales reaching $931.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Trinseo S.A. (TSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $65.92 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.66 million shares.

Trinseo S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $75.41 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.67 million shares of the TSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $72.51 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 7,669,044 shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE).

Trinseo S.A. (TSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kraton Corporation (KRA) that is trading 242.19% up over the past 12 months. Celanese Corporation (CE) is 84.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.7% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.