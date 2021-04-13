Which Institutions Own Shares In West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)?

901 institutions hold shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST), with 476.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 95.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.90M, and float is at 73.49M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 95.13% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.29 million shares valued at $2.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.22% of the WST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.29 million shares valued at $2.07 billion to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.62 million shares representing 6.26% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $1.09 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) is 4.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.92 and a high of $312.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WST stock was last observed hovering at around $296.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $330.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.65% off the consensus price target high of $365.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.05% lower than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $296.94, the stock is 5.51% and 5.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.57% off its SMA200. WST registered 82.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $277.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $283.34.

The stock witnessed a 8.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.44%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $21.58B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.03 and Fwd P/E is 43.05. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.23% and -4.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.43 with sales reaching $611.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.40% in year-over-year returns.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER GEORGE LLOYD, the company’s Sr. VP, GC & Corp. Sec.. SEC filings show that MILLER GEORGE LLOYD sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $296.67 per share for a total of $2.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7540.0 shares.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that MONTECALVO DAVID A (SVP, Glob Ops and Supply Chain) sold a total of 3,273 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $270.70 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6309.0 shares of the WST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, MONTECALVO DAVID A (SVP, Glob Ops and Supply Chain) disposed off 14,508 shares at an average price of $264.82 for $3.84 million. The insider now directly holds 4,224 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 14.45% up over the past 12 months. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -0.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.02% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.