Who are the Institutional Holders in MP Materials Corp. (MP)?

164 institutions hold shares in MP Materials Corp. (MP), with 34.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.95% while institutional investors hold 76.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.39M, and float is at 110.63M with Short Float at 6.72%. Institutions hold 61.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JHL Capital Group, LLC with over 47.54 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 27.84% of the MP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is QVT Financial LP with 22.82 million shares valued at $734.21 million to account for 13.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fortress Investment Group LLC which holds 9.96 million shares representing 5.84% and valued at over $320.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 5.83 million with a market value of $187.43 million.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is 9.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $51.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $36.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.33% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.15, the stock is -7.86% and -8.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 54.13% off its SMA200. MP registered a gain of 158.08% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.84.

The stock witnessed a -18.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.19%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $5.93B and $134.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.58. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.41% and -32.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MP Materials Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $49.56M over the same period..

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Litinsky James H., the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Litinsky James H. sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $33.78 per share for a total of $155.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2338.0 shares.

MP Materials Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that JHL Capital Group LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,330,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $33.77 per share for $112.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.13 million shares of the MP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, JHL Capital Group LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 176 shares at an average price of $33.77 for $5944.0. The insider now directly holds 2,338 shares of MP Materials Corp. (MP).