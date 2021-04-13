Who is the Top Investor In Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)?

1,999 institutions hold shares in Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 87.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.59M, and float is at 288.64M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 86.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.36 million shares valued at $6.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the BDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.23 million shares valued at $5.56 billion to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 13.45 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $3.37 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 12.05 million with a market value of $3.02 billion.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is -1.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $219.50 and a high of $284.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDX stock was last observed hovering at around $247.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.53% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 4.84% higher than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $247.41, the stock is 2.06% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 0.32% off its SMA200. BDX registered -0.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $242.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $244.05.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.00%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has around 72000 employees, a market worth around $70.42B and $18.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.55 and Fwd P/E is 18.48. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.72% and -13.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Becton Dickinson and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.05 with sales reaching $4.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goette Roland, the company’s EVP and President, EMEA. SEC filings show that Goette Roland sold 930 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $230.10 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7994.0 shares.

Becton Dickinson and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Kaltenbach Patrick (EVP & Pres Life Sciences) sold a total of 1,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $260.00 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10340.0 shares of the BDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Kaltenbach Patrick (EVP & Pres Life Sciences) disposed off 1,049 shares at an average price of $243.20 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 11,612 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 166.13% up over the past 12 months. Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is 81.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.28% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.