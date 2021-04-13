Who is the Top Investor In M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)?

872 institutions hold shares in M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), with 591.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 85.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.30M, and float is at 127.72M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 84.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.58 million shares valued at $1.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.56% of the MTB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.51 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.41 million shares representing 8.09% and valued at over $1.32 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.39% of the shares totaling 6.93 million with a market value of $882.48 million.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is 22.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.09 and a high of $164.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTB stock was last observed hovering at around $153.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $166.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.78% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -7.74% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.22, the stock is 2.33% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 28.80% off its SMA200. MTB registered 36.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.15.

The stock witnessed a 0.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.31%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has around 16718 employees, a market worth around $19.99B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.69 and Fwd P/E is 12.81. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.59% and -5.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M&T Bank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.01 with sales reaching $1.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SALAMONE DENIS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SALAMONE DENIS J sold 16,394 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $127.19 per share for a total of $2.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55382.0 shares.

M&T Bank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Bojdak Robert J (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,621 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $123.55 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19369.0 shares of the MTB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Meister Doris P. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 885 shares at an average price of $101.35 for $89696.0. The insider now directly holds 904 shares of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB).

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 61.14% up over the past 12 months. Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is 27.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.42% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.