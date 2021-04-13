Will Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is 24.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $6.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARAY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is 2.51% and -0.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 39.99% off its SMA200. ARAY registered 159.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.37.

The stock witnessed a -3.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.28%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has around 932 employees, a market worth around $478.42M and $377.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.41 and Fwd P/E is 58.20. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.33% and -13.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accuray Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $99.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), with 3.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.41% while institutional investors hold 78.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.03M, and float is at 89.74M with Short Float at 7.68%. Institutions hold 76.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.65 million shares valued at $31.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the ARAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 5.53 million shares valued at $23.07 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Archon Capital Management LLC which holds 4.58 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $19.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 4.54 million with a market value of $18.92 million.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoge Michael, the company’s Senior VP Global Operations. SEC filings show that Hoge Michael sold 11,268 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $5.52 per share for a total of $62199.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Accuray Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that WHITTERS JOSEPH E (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $5.02 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ARAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, LEVINE JOSHUA (President & CEO) disposed off 15,674 shares at an average price of $4.07 for $63804.0. The insider now directly holds 1,029,538 shares of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY).

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 81.03% up over the past 12 months. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) is 84.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.82% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.29.