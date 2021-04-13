Will H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is 24.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.59 and a high of $64.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUL stock was last observed hovering at around $64.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.17% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.97% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.37, the stock is 3.71% and 9.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 24.62% off its SMA200. FUL registered 97.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.90.

The stock witnessed a 7.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.85%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has around 6428 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.62 and Fwd P/E is 15.84. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.15% and -0.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H.B. Fuller Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $764.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.10% in year-over-year returns.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Top Institutional Holders

338 institutions hold shares in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL), with 376.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 98.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.49M, and float is at 51.56M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 97.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.43 million shares valued at $437.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.14% of the FUL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.66 million shares valued at $293.72 million to account for 10.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.31 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $171.81 million, while Mairs & Power Inc holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $152.23 million.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weaver Nathan D., the company’s VP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Weaver Nathan D. sold 6,622 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $64.13 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3617.0 shares.

H.B. Fuller Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Owens James (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $63.34 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the FUL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Owens James (President and CEO) disposed off 19,470 shares at an average price of $63.88 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 223,703 shares of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL).

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading 55.80% up over the past 12 months. The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is 57.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.48% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.