Will Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) is -15.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.31 and a high of $72.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HASI stock was last observed hovering at around $53.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.04% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.72% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.57, the stock is -1.65% and -6.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 9.38% off its SMA200. HASI registered 117.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.05.

The stock witnessed a -11.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.35%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $186.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.60 and Fwd P/E is 29.43. Profit margin for the company is 43.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.82% and -26.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $24.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Top Institutional Holders

493 institutions hold shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), with 2.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.00% while institutional investors hold 88.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.42M, and float is at 73.35M with Short Float at 8.27%. Institutions hold 85.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.43 million shares valued at $407.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.17% of the HASI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.36 million shares valued at $403.18 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 5.14 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $326.11 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $221.96 million.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eckel Jeffrey, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Eckel Jeffrey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $53.89 per share for a total of $2.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that LAGOMARSINO SIMONE (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $55.21 per share for $55210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the HASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Rose Nathaniel (EVP & CIO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $51.90 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 175,507 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) that is trading 42.87% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.82% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.24.