Will Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is -20.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $24.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IEA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.21, the stock is -10.85% and -20.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 22.71% off its SMA200. IEA registered 535.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.94.

The stock witnessed a -20.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.44%, and is -6.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 8.53% over the month.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) has around 2627 employees, a market worth around $300.53M and $1.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.87. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 710.43% and -45.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03 with sales reaching $275M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.20% in year-over-year returns.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), with 2.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.31% while institutional investors hold 65.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.99M, and float is at 20.55M with Short Float at 16.07%. Institutions hold 57.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 2.31 million shares valued at $38.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.10% of the IEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.88 million shares valued at $14.5 million to account for 3.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.74 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $12.28 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $7.18 million.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ares Management Corp, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ares Management Corp bought 56,606 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $1000.00 per share for a total of $56.61 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71226.0 shares.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Director) bought a total of 56,606 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $1000.00 per share for $56.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71226.0 shares of the IEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Director) disposed off 56,606 shares at an average price of $1165.51 for $65.98 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA).