Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is 14.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRAP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 41.89% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.52, the stock is 0.90% and -3.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -21.49% off its SMA200. WRAP registered 26.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.74.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.97%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $205.84M and $3.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.75% and -61.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.30%).

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wrap Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 199.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 161.20% in year-over-year returns.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP), with 16.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.25% while institutional investors hold 31.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.42M, and float is at 20.40M with Short Float at 17.77%. Institutions hold 18.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.99 million shares valued at $4.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.63% of the WRAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.94 million shares valued at $4.53 million to account for 2.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) which holds 0.5 million shares representing 1.33% and valued at over $2.42 million, while Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. holds 1.16% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $2.11 million.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norris David G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Norris David G sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.72 per share for a total of $42900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35628.0 shares.

Wrap Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that BARNES JAMES A (CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $5.15 per share for $30900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26819.0 shares of the WRAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Norris David G (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $7.21 for $54075.0. The insider now directly holds 35,628 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP).