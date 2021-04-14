3 stocks to watch in trade today: Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares are 48.32% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.59% or -$0.74 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +56.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 46.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -2.94% and 4.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2020, Wedbush recommended the SKY stock is an Outperform, while earlier, Wedbush had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2021. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SKY stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.57. The forecasts give the Skyline Champion Corporation stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.56% or -14.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 58.30% in the current quarter to $0.38, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.27, down -0.90% from $1.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 101,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 618,726. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 578,954 in purchases and sales respectively.

Anderson Keith A, a Director at the company, sold 105,766 shares worth $4.96 million at $46.93 per share on Apr 05. The Director had earlier sold another 22,286 SKY shares valued at $1.06 million on Apr 06. The shares were sold at $47.52 per share. Hough Laurie M. (EVP, CFO, Treasurer) sold 11,922 shares at $45.01 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $0.54 million while Yost Mark J., (CEO & President) sold 70,421 shares on Mar 11 for $3.21 million with each share fetching $45.59.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), completed the trade at a price of $2.19 after seeing a ‎change of 4.78% that brought its market cap to $196,045,307. It fluctuated between $1.82 and $2.19 during ‎the day. The 52-week range for the stock was $0.05 – $7.00 that put its current price at a premium of ‎‎4,280.0% to the 52-week low price whereas it is trading at a discount of -68.71% to the 52-week high price.

SGTM’s acquisition of Ohio-based Mulch Manufacturing in February 2020 can only be thrown in the ‎category of major coups for their parent company. For Raynor, this is a strategic move to expand its ‎operations well beyond Florida, giving it a larger footprint in the mulch industry.‎

‎”Right now, the Sustainability Green Team has two subsidiaries and over 20 brands,” said Raynor, a 25-‎year veteran of the tree industry. “Those subsidiaries are Mulch Manufacturing Inc., a 35-year-old ‎leader in the industry, and National Storm Recovery, LLC. If you were to break down each one, you will ‎see a lot of depth in them, as well. Our vertical integration model goes from tree cutting to the ‎collection to the disposal.”‎

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI), on the other hand, is trading around $40.67 with a market cap of $1.85B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.45 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Applied Molecular Transport Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 32,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,500 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.90% with a share float percentage of 24.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Molecular Transport Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 8.66 million shares worth more than $266.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC held 24.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Founders Fund V Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.13 million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.