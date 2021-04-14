A peek at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK): Who has invested in It?

174 institutions hold shares in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.27% while institutional investors hold 101.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.94M, and float is at 31.83M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 96.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.05 million shares valued at $244.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the SRRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.0 million shares valued at $193.95 million to account for 11.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.9 million shares representing 8.45% and valued at over $140.57 million, while Bellevue Group AG holds 6.67% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $110.97 million.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) is -41.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.28 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRRK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.15% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 56.43% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.32, the stock is -42.96% and -46.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -18.83% off its SMA200. SRRK registered 85.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.47.

The stock witnessed a -56.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.60%, and is -21.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 10.00% over the month.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $15.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 175.49% and -59.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.40%).

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72 with sales reaching $5.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 80.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gilman Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gilman Michael sold 4,696 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $65.59 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37459.0 shares.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Gilman Michael (Director) sold a total of 1,804 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $65.06 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42155.0 shares of the SRRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Carven Gregory John (Head of Research) disposed off 19,100 shares at an average price of $56.57 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 26,860 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK).