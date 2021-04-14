A peek at Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT): Who has invested in It?

26 institutions hold shares in Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT), with 7.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.41% while institutional investors hold 55.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.79M, and float is at 14.00M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 36.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fortis Capital Management, LLC with over 1.42 million shares valued at $2.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.52% of the VOLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.8 million shares valued at $1.41 million to account for 3.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Archon Capital Management LLC which holds 0.72 million shares representing 3.32% and valued at over $1.28 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $1.2 million.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX: VOLT) is 134.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $4.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOLT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is 8.75% and 25.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 104.52% off its SMA200. VOLT registered 435.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 184.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4421 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3778.

The stock witnessed a 31.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.54%, and is -7.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.64% over the week and 10.32% over the month.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) has around 15600 employees, a market worth around $86.11M and $822.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.84. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 538.46% and -7.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $221M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Grubbs William J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grubbs William J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $3.44 per share for a total of $17200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that URSANER ARNOLD (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $3.39 per share for $13550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the VOLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Grubbs William J (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.56 for $12800.0. The insider now directly holds 189,576 shares of Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT).

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 60.08% up over the past 12 months. GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is 210.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.1% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 20480.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.