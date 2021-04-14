Analysts suggest Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) could spike -101.08% in a year

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX: ANVS) is 220.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $47.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANVS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -101.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -101.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.13, the stock is -21.53% and -8.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -3.75% at the moment leaves the stock 119.03% off its SMA200. ANVS registered 723.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 348.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.75.

The stock witnessed a -17.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 180.58%, and is -15.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 13.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 723.55% and -49.72% from its 52-week high.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Annovis Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -498.10% this year.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS), with 2.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.32% while institutional investors hold 29.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.90M, and float is at 4.09M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 17.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.46 million shares valued at $3.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.68% of the ANVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.9 million to account for 1.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. which holds 50588.0 shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $0.38 million, while Modera Wealth Management, LLC holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 43846.0 with a market value of $0.33 million.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.