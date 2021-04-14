Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Volatility At 8.34%, Should You Add A Position?

11 institutions hold shares in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), with 792.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.04% while institutional investors hold 18.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.71M, and float is at 12.42M with Short Float at 20.57%. Institutions hold 17.85% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 60877.0 shares valued at $44440.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.39% of the ARTL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Lvm Capital Management Ltd/MI with 20000.0 shares valued at $32600.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 12516.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $9136.0, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 11875.0 with a market value of $8668.0.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) is 97.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 71.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.44, the stock is -16.81% and -19.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 4.35% at the moment leaves the stock 30.51% off its SMA200. ARTL registered 37.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8006 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1183.

The stock witnessed a -26.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.18%, and is -10.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 9.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 219.29% and -60.76% from its 52-week high.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.