Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -32.77% Change This Year

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) is -32.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.24% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -41.19% and -49.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.03 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -46.18% off its SMA200. ASTC registered -62.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0668 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0819.

The stock witnessed a -46.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.16%, and is -45.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.33% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $30.93M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.85% and -80.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-219.30%).

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.93% while institutional investors hold 6.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.86M, and float is at 15.71M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 6.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.63 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.58% of the ASTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.43 million shares valued at $0.76 million to account for 1.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bradley, Foster and Sargent, Inc. which holds 0.35 million shares representing 1.43% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 4.64% up over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -0.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.