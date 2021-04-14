Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

38 institutions hold shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), with 2.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.67% while institutional investors hold 57.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.07M, and float is at 2.34M with Short Float at 18.88%. Institutions hold 50.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with over 1.96 million shares valued at $35.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.48% of the BCYC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sv Health Investors, LLC with 1.92 million shares valued at $34.38 million to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. which holds 1.44 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $25.8 million, while Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $11.0 million.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) is 63.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.54 and a high of $33.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCYC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.47% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.3% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.31, the stock is 4.99% and 8.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 8.56% at the moment leaves the stock 39.09% off its SMA200. BCYC registered 110.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.79.

The stock witnessed a 5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.68%, and is -2.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 9.58% over the month.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $703.15M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 133.73% and -11.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.60%).

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66 with sales reaching $1.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 72.70% in year-over-year returns.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Legault Pierre, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Legault Pierre sold 24,838 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $31.71 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Legault Pierre (Director) sold a total of 162 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $31.07 per share for $5033.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BCYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Keen Nicholas (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 28,321 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC).