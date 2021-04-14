BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Volatility At 7.90%, Should You Add A Position?

63 institutions hold shares in BioAtla Inc. (BCAB), with 11.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.73% while institutional investors hold 65.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.09M, and float is at 20.39M with Short Float at 6.63%. Institutions hold 42.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with over 2.29 million shares valued at $77.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.12% of the BCAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 1.97 million shares valued at $66.9 million to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.78 million shares representing 5.53% and valued at over $60.54 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $44.76 million.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) is 35.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.15 and a high of $76.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCAB stock was last observed hovering at around $48.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.23% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.13% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.22% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.00, the stock is -19.82% and -15.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -5.26% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.56.

The stock witnessed a -30.73% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.43%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.43% and -39.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.70%).

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4,969.90% year-over-year.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Levy Guy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Levy Guy bought 1,388,890 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.06 million shares.

BioAtla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Cormorant Asset Management, LP (Former 10% Owner) bought a total of 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $18.00 per share for $14.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.29 million shares of the BCAB stock.