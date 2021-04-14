Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 111.45% Change This Year

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (AMEX: BIOX) is 111.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $17.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIOX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $16.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.55% higher than the price target low of $15.90 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.11, the stock is 19.55% and 40.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 94.16% off its SMA200. BIOX registered 169.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.24.

The stock witnessed a 61.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.51%, and is 16.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.34% over the week and 13.30% over the month.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $449.41M and $164.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.98. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.04% and -26.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $27.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX), with 31.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.73% while institutional investors hold 6.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.12M, and float is at 6.00M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 1.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.35% of the BIOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 14907.0 shares valued at $92423.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 8728.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $54113.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 7198.0 with a market value of $44627.0.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.