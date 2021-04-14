Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

67 institutions hold shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), with 27.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.58% while institutional investors hold 98.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.58M, and float is at 39.16M with Short Float at 6.36%. Institutions hold 77.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 60.63 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 47.64% of the CERE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 4.54 million shares valued at $75.34 million to account for 3.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.31 million shares representing 3.39% and valued at over $71.52 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 3.39 million with a market value of $56.24 million.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is -14.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $18.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.62% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.15, the stock is -0.82% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock 8.83% off its SMA200. CERE registered a gain of 38.32% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.69.

The stock witnessed a -10.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.89%, and is 9.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 57.22% and -24.87% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC bought 332,293 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $10.30 per share for a total of $3.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60.63 million shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Koppel Adam (Director) bought a total of 332,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $10.30 per share for $3.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60.63 million shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Gordon Christopher R (Director) acquired 332,293 shares at an average price of $10.30 for $3.42 million. The insider now directly holds 60,632,356 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).