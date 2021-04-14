Check out this: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is 2.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.17 and a high of $58.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $53.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.03% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -12.25% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.88, the stock is -2.82% and -0.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.76 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 12.16% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered 44.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.43.

The stock witnessed a -5.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.57%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 168000 employees, a market worth around $250.28B and $103.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.66 and Fwd P/E is 14.87. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.69% and -8.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $26.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Top Institutional Holders

2,827 institutions hold shares in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), with 31.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 86.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.58B, and float is at 4.53B with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 85.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 388.64 million shares valued at $20.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.50% of the CMCSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 317.04 million shares valued at $16.61 billion to account for 6.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 215.86 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $11.31 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 170.09 million with a market value of $8.91 billion.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montiel Maritza Gomez, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Montiel Maritza Gomez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $54.24 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6207.0 shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Miller Adam Louis (EVP) sold a total of 32,891 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $54.89 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35932.0 shares of the CMCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, WATSON DAVID N (Sr. EVP) disposed off 181,281 shares at an average price of $52.75 for $9.56 million. The insider now directly holds 644,116 shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 26.73% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 79.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.15% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 77.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.