Check out this: Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) is -26.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.22 and a high of $63.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.2% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 29.0% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.08, the stock is -27.53% and -28.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -21.96% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.67.

The stock witnessed a -38.61% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.43%, and is -14.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.86% over the week and 11.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.71% and -46.25% from its 52-week high.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.50% this year.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.04% while institutional investors hold 84.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.07M, and float is at 22.91M with Short Float at 13.14%. Institutions hold 76.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.74 million shares valued at $405.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.04% of the SBTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.44 million shares valued at $159.47 million to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 2.53 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $117.41 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 1.74 million with a market value of $80.73 million.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Presidio Management Group XII,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Presidio Management Group XII, bought 47,619 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47619.0 shares.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that CAPPS VICKIE L (Director) bought a total of 9,523 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $21.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61576.0 shares of the SBTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Hawkinson Russ (Sr. Vice President of Finance) acquired 238 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $4998.0. The insider now directly holds 238 shares of Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX).