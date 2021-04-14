Check out this: Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX: XTNT) is 105.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $6.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -146.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -146.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is -2.51% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 6.03% at the moment leaves the stock 66.65% off its SMA200. XTNT registered 228.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6959 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7123.

The stock witnessed a -13.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.58%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.64% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $199.11M and $53.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.00% and -62.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $14.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT), with 392.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 106.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.37M, and float is at 70.37M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 106.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 72.8 million shares valued at $87.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 83.96% of the XTNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.63 million shares valued at $0.75 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bruce & Co, Inc. which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.18 million.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.