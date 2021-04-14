Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is 27.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $5.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVOL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -17.47% and -13.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 38.44% off its SMA200. EVOL registered 221.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0176 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1436.

The stock witnessed a -27.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.44%, and is -11.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 13.04% over the month.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $31.40M and $26.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.27. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.13% and -55.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolving Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $30.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.60% this year.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL), with 3.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.43% while institutional investors hold 30.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.19M, and float is at 8.70M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 22.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.0 million shares valued at $1.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.17% of the EVOL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.34 million shares valued at $0.67 million to account for 2.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.15 million shares representing 1.25% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 40976.0 with a market value of $80722.0.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OROS DAVID S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OROS DAVID S sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $42000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82920.0 shares.

Evolving Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that OROS DAVID S (Director) sold a total of 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $3.82 per share for $72670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94920.0 shares of the EVOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, OROS DAVID S (Director) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $3.77 for $33930.0. The insider now directly holds 113,920 shares of Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL).

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading 0.91% up over the past 12 months. MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) is 57.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -444.94% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 37710.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.