Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) – The 40.18% Upside Potential Remains

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) is -71.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.34 and a high of $58.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREQ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.94% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.17, the stock is -43.30% and -71.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 7.17% at the moment leaves the stock -63.66% off its SMA200. FREQ registered -32.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -52.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.04.

The stock witnessed a -75.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.74%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.87% over the week and 13.41% over the month.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $344.46M and $37.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.65% and -82.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $8.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ), with 4.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.36% while institutional investors hold 72.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.82M, and float is at 26.29M with Short Float at 15.84%. Institutions hold 63.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 3.48 million shares valued at $122.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.19% of the FREQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.26 million shares valued at $114.93 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.57 million shares representing 7.52% and valued at over $90.68 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 7.20% of the shares totaling 2.46 million with a market value of $86.79 million.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lucchino David L., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lucchino David L. sold 9,416 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $50.43 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Lucchino David L. (President and CEO) sold a total of 16,554 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the FREQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Loose Christopher R. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $47.19 for $94380.0. The insider now directly holds 21,782 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ).