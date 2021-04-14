Here are the top Institutional holders of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) shares

98 institutions hold shares in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), with 16.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.12% while institutional investors hold 25.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.08M, and float is at 40.56M with Short Float at 11.49%. Institutions hold 17.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.6 million shares valued at $5.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.55% of the GALT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.88 million shares valued at $4.21 million to account for 3.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 1.1 million shares representing 1.92% and valued at over $2.45 million, while D.A. Davidson & Co. holds 1.34% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $1.72 million.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) is -3.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GALT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is -5.02% and -5.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -15.53% off its SMA200. GALT registered 13.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2753 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4525.

The stock witnessed a -6.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.04%, and is -22.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 10.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 30.82% and -43.77% from its 52-week high.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FREEMAN KEVIN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FREEMAN KEVIN D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $10200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that 10X Fund, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $2.16 per share for $21600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.32 million shares of the GALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, 10X Fund, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.31 for $23100.0. The insider now directly holds 6,326,440 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT).

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Savara Inc. (SVRA) that is trading -20.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.02% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 22.34.