Here are the top Institutional holders of Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) shares

9 institutions hold shares in Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.15% while institutional investors hold 5.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.66M, and float is at 3.90M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 3.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.85% of the HUSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 57986.0 shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 16721.0 shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $60530.0, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 12500.0 with a market value of $45250.0.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) is -28.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUSN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is -18.89% and -31.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.31% at the moment leaves the stock -14.52% off its SMA200. HUSN registered 11.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4737 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8147.

The stock witnessed a -32.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.12%, and is -14.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.67% over the week and 9.58% over the month.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $18.06M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.76% and -73.67% from its 52-week high.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Analyst Forecasts

