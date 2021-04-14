Here are the top Institutional holders of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) shares

17 institutions hold shares in VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), with 7.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.75% while institutional investors hold 6.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.39M, and float is at 7.50M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 2.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $2.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.04% of the VVPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 55868.0 shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 50000.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $0.46 million, while Prelude Capital Management LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 25000.0 with a market value of $0.23 million.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is -1.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $24.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VVPR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $9.17, the stock is -3.18% and -13.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 14.76% off its SMA200. VVPR registered 1227.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.81.

The stock witnessed a -10.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.74%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $159.47M and $48.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1454.24% and -62.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.90% this year.