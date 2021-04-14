Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)

145 institutions hold shares in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), with 88.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.28% while institutional investors hold 58.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 577.23M, and float is at 356.87M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 49.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 73.62 million shares valued at $1.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.75% of the OPEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is VK Services, LLC with 46.12 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Magnetar Financial LLC which holds 23.96 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $544.62 million, while General Atlantic, LLC holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 18.73 million with a market value of $425.82 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -9.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $39.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.95% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 31.33% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.60, the stock is -11.86% and -22.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.01 million and changing 6.13% at the moment leaves the stock 2.16% off its SMA200. OPEN registered a gain of -3.01% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.87.

The stock witnessed a -23.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.46%, and is -5.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 1048 employees, a market worth around $11.71B and $2.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.26% and -47.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $620.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -318.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 56.10% year-over-year.