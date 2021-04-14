ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:IPA Stock Is Going Next

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) is -21.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $33.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IPA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.64% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.64% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.74, the stock is 7.91% and -8.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock 20.77% off its SMA200. IPA registered 298.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.59.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.28%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.91% over the week and 11.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 337.24% and -64.79% from its 52-week high.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021..

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.77% while institutional investors hold 2.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.08M, and float is at 17.07M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 2.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ingalls & Snyder with over 0.4 million shares valued at $5.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the IPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 40774.0 shares valued at $0.61 million to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 21718.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $0.32 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 19505.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.