J.Jill Inc. (JILL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is 103.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $10.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JILL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $3.20 for the next 12 months. It is also -137.5% off the consensus price target high of $3.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -137.5% lower than the price target low of $3.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.60, the stock is -9.56% and 22.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -5.24% at the moment leaves the stock 83.32% off its SMA200. JILL registered 257.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.49.

The stock witnessed a 49.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.08%, and is -13.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 16.15% over the month.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $73.57M and $421.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 353.73% and -29.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.00%).

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J.Jill Inc. (JILL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J.Jill Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $117.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -525.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.10% year-over-year.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in J.Jill Inc. (JILL), with 363.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.78% while institutional investors hold 75.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.18M, and float is at 3.45M with Short Float at 4.46%. Institutions hold 72.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paradigm Capital Management with over 0.3 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.12% of the JILL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.27 million shares valued at $0.99 million to account for 2.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC which holds 0.11 million shares representing 1.18% and valued at over $0.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.92% of the shares totaling 88693.0 with a market value of $0.33 million.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at J.Jill Inc. (JILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 379.65% up over the past 12 months. Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is 226.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -332.07% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.