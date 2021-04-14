JanOne Inc. (JAN) Volatility At 8.16%, Should You Add A Position?

11 institutions hold shares in JanOne Inc. (JAN), with 826.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 34.38% while institutional investors hold 33.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.83M, and float is at 1.57M with Short Float at 17.56%. Institutions hold 22.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 24024.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.00% of the JAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 5355.0 shares valued at $26185.0 to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) which holds 3694.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $18063.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 173.0 with a market value of $845.0.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) is 82.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.23 and a high of $31.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JAN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.35% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.93, the stock is 3.73% and 2.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 58.42% off its SMA200. JAN registered 242.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.11.

The stock witnessed a -3.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.24%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $20.54M and $33.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 300.45% and -71.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.40%).

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JanOne Inc. (JAN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JanOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.40% this year.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at JanOne Inc. (JAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Virland A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Johnson Virland A sold 4,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $8.65 per share for a total of $35569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32933.0 shares.

JanOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Johnson Virland A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,469 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $3.61 per share for $5303.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37045.0 shares of the JAN stock.