Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Volatility At 2.99%, Should You Add A Position?

83 institutions hold shares in Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.41% while institutional investors hold 83.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.06M, and float is at 24.04M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 80.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oak Management Corp with over 3.72 million shares valued at $17.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.38% of the LEAF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Osmium Partners, LLC with 2.34 million shares valued at $10.87 million to account for 6.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 2.31 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $10.75 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 1.7 million with a market value of $7.9 million.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is 96.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $9.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEAF stock was last observed hovering at around $9.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -7.29% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.12, the stock is 20.86% and 35.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 66.81% off its SMA200. LEAF registered 508.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.70.

The stock witnessed a 50.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.11%, and is 6.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $332.61M and $212.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 785.44% and -1.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leaf Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $46.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.00% in year-over-year returns.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wergeles Adam F., the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Wergeles Adam F. sold 775 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $5425.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Leaf Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Wergeles Adam F. (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 7,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $7.18 per share for $51876.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the LEAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, MORIARTY SEAN P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 697,516 shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF).

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading 427.83% up over the past 12 months. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is 166.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -75.93% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.