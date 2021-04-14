Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) is 90.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $16.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIZI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.39, the stock is -19.70% and -23.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 40.51% off its SMA200. LIZI registered 25.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 178.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.18.

The stock witnessed a -30.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.82%, and is -17.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.08% over the week and 16.81% over the month.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has around 658 employees, a market worth around $436.60M and $229.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 278.97% and -55.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Analyst Forecasts

Lizhi Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $66.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.30% in year-over-year returns.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), with 4.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.80% while institutional investors hold 0.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.49M, and float is at 41.60M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 0.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atom Investors LP with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.36% of the LIZI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 26057.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 22561.0 with a market value of $87536.0.