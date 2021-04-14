New Big Money Means DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

647 institutions hold shares in DISH Network Corporation (DISH), with 74.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.20% while institutional investors hold 99.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 526.06M, and float is at 246.70M with Short Float at 12.12%. Institutions hold 85.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 34.5 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.99% of the DISH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.83 million shares valued at $835.43 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.09 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $520.43 million, while Eagle Capital Management LLC holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 15.47 million with a market value of $500.32 million.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is 15.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.41 and a high of $39.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DISH stock was last observed hovering at around $37.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.4% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -149.93% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.49, the stock is 0.88% and 9.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 15.17% off its SMA200. DISH registered 70.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.24.

The stock witnessed a 0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.54%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $19.88B and $15.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.46 and Fwd P/E is 14.67. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.68% and -4.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $4.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.40% in year-over-year returns.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Messner Timothy A., the company’s EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Messner Timothy A. sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $37.61 per share for a total of $15044.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778.0 shares.

DISH Network Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 25 that CULLEN THOMAS A (EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT) sold a total of 43,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 25 and was made at $28.43 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the DISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, CULLEN THOMAS A (EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT) disposed off 43,000 shares at an average price of $28.58 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 296,852 shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading 32.27% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 79.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.24% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 29.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.63.