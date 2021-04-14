New Big Money Means The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

3,897 institutions hold shares in The Walt Disney Company (DIS), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 67.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 67.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 145.76 million shares valued at $26.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the DIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 115.22 million shares valued at $20.88 billion to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 71.32 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $12.92 billion, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 38.2 million with a market value of $6.92 billion.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is 2.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.86 and a high of $203.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $186.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $217.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.35% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -49.59% lower than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.49, the stock is -1.86% and -1.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.79 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 22.86% off its SMA200. DIS registered 79.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $191.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $161.12.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.57%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $335.69B and $60.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.08. Distance from 52-week low is 87.63% and -8.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $15.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

A total of 156 insider transactions have happened at The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IGER ROBERT A, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that IGER ROBERT A sold 120,946 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $200.82 per share for a total of $24.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that IGER ROBERT A (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 196,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $200.14 per share for $39.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, IGER ROBERT A (Executive Chairman) disposed off 220,000 shares at an average price of $195.39 for $42.99 million. The insider now directly holds 1,177,989 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 83.63% up over the past 12 months. Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is 86.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.34% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.