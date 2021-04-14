NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.61% Change This Year

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) is 8.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $5.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.27, the stock is -0.67% and 2.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock 0.14% off its SMA200. NEXT registered 9.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1428 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4106.

The stock witnessed a 24.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.25%, and is -21.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 12.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 103.59% and -55.58% from its 52-week high.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextDecade Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.00% this year.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), with 12.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.90% while institutional investors hold 92.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.75M, and float is at 108.37M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 83.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC with over 54.34 million shares valued at $113.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.48% of the NEXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Valinor Management, LLC with 19.55 million shares valued at $40.86 million to account for 16.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bardin Hill Management Partners LP which holds 9.45 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $19.75 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.15% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $5.5 million.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT): Who are the competitors?

Short interest in the company's stock has fallen -171.34% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.