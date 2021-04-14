Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Volatility At 6.20%, Should You Add A Position?

53 institutions hold shares in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE), with 6.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.09% while institutional investors hold 65.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.85M, and float is at 15.94M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 52.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SCF Partners, Inc. with over 9.09 million shares valued at $24.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.80% of the NINE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.98 million shares valued at $5.39 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Thrivent Financial For Lutherans which holds 1.67 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $4.55 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $2.24 million.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is -15.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $6.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -131.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.31, the stock is -12.32% and -22.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 8.24% off its SMA200. NINE registered 168.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9532 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3743.

The stock witnessed a -31.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.13%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 733 employees, a market worth around $76.78M and $310.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 208.00% and -64.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.70%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72 with sales reaching $67.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.80% in year-over-year returns.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fox Ann G, the company’s President, CEO and Director. SEC filings show that Fox Ann G sold 74,969 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $3.31 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Crombie David sold a total of 64,569 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $3.30 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the NINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Sirkes Guy disposed off 7,397 shares at an average price of $3.23 for $23892.0. The insider now directly holds 97,280 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).