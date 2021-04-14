NLY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Now

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is 3.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.48 and a high of $9.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.79% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.06% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is -0.11% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.81 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 12.15% off its SMA200. NLY registered 44.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.11.

The stock witnessed a 0.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.09%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $12.35B and $367.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.29. Distance from 52-week low is 59.85% and -2.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $575.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Top Institutional Holders

886 institutions hold shares in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), with 6.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 47.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.40B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 46.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 122.26 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the NLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 107.57 million shares valued at $908.96 million to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 31.4 million shares representing 2.24% and valued at over $265.29 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 23.38 million with a market value of $197.52 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hamilton Thomas Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $5.96 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Green Anthony C (Chief Corporate Officer, CLO) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $5.92 per share for $73999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the NLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Coffey Timothy P (Chief Credit Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 88,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY).

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading 71.81% up over the past 12 months. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is 8.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.38% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.11.